Valentine's Day Special: Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to re-release in theatres | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKHYDFANS Poster of DDLJ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Valentine's Day Special: To all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, it's time to go back to the memory lane as Raj and Simran are returning to the silver screen. Yes, you read it right, to celebrate the day of love, Yash Raj films has decided to re-release the most romantic love story 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jaenge'. So yes, go celebrate your Valentine's Day with the first love of your life. For those who have already planned to witness the classic love story again, here are the crucial details.

DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the same. He also informed that the movie will be re-released for a week only.

YRF also shared the news on its Twitter handle.

After dropping the news how can the fans keep calm? The comment section has been showered with unconditional love for the actor. This is not unknown how fans go out of the box to express their love for their favorite star. One of the users commented, "No day is a bad day to cash on the legacy of DDLJ", another one thanked YRF for this loving gesture towards SRK and wrote, "Thank You YRF". Many others poured in heart and love emojis to show their excitement, while many fans were seen curious about how to book tickets.

About DDLJ

Backed by Yash Raj Films, "DDLJ" is considered one of the landmark films in Indian cinema. The romance drama, which released on October 20, 1995, propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to stardom and made them one of the most loved onscreen pairs. Besides SRK and Kajol, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan gets Burj Khalifa Boulevard shut down for FIRST time. Here's why

Also Read: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film BREAKS several records; eyes Rs 500 crore

Latest Bollywood News