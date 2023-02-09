Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra receive grand 'dhol' welcome at Delhi house | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's grand welcome

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra received a grand welcome at the latter's Delhi home as the newlyweds returned from Jaisalmer after their wedding. The couple, who tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, was welcomed with dhol beats as they stood outside his home decorated with lights. A video of Sidharth and Kiara grooving with family members at the entrance gate has now surfaced online.

After being spotted at the airport in matching red outfits, the video of Sid and Kiara's grand welcome at his Delhi house sent fans into a meltdown. The house can be seen decorated with strings of fairy lights. A fan also spotted Kiara's brother Mishal Advani with them. Take a look:

Earlier, Sid and Kiara greeted the media and were seen distributing boxes of sweets to them at the airport. If reports are to be believed, the couple will host two receptions for their family and friends, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. "Kiara and Sidharth will host a reception for their families and friends in Delhi on February 9. They’ll then travel to Mumbai on the 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12," reports stated.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked like an absolute dream at their wedding. Both donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look. Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga. As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared the pictures. They captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding ceremony happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with 'band baaja and baraat'.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani treat paparazzi with sweets post marriage | See photos

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are now married; Newlyweds look like a dream in FIRST photos

Latest Entertainment News