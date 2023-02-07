Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are now married; Newlyweds look like a dream in FIRST photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are now married

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members today, February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The newlyweds have now shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony. The couple look like an absolute dream in the wedding pictures.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared the pictures. They captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

Check out the photos:

As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. However, now the couple has made it Insta-official. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses.

The Shershaah couple look absolutely breathtaking in the pictures and seem to be lost in love. Both Sid and Kiara donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look. Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga. Post-wedding, Sid and Kiara will be heading to Delhi for a reception party on February 9 and later another reception will take place on February 12 in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the couple’s wedding festivities had begun with a haldi ceremony. On Monday, the wedding began with a welcome lunch for all the guests, followed by a sangeet ceremony in the evening. As per reports, the sangeet continued till 2.30 am into the night but was marred by Sidharth’s father falling ill briefly. As per a Times Now report, he was checked by a doctor and advised rest, following which he was stable.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding ceremony happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with 'band baaja and baraat'. The famous Jea wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

