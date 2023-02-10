Farzi Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor's digital debut leaves fans impressed; Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Farzi Twitter Review

Farzi Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series. It is an eight-part series that also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, “Farzi” revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich. Vijay is essaying the role of a badass cop while Shahid has something to do with earning a lot of money, at least what appears from the trailer video. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Raashii Khanna's character is a "woman of substance" and a "proof of ardent feminism" the makers practice. Beaming with confidence, class and power, Raashii exudes headstrong, boss lady vibes. A few hours after the midnight release, netizens started sharing their views about Farzi. Many claimed that Shahid gave a noteworthy performance, his role gave them a throwback to the actor's earlier films Kaminey and Badmaash Company. Also, there is 'The Family Man' twist which will blow your mind.

A user wrote, "FARZI review - "FRESHLY CAPTIVATING" Highlights- Lead performances, Direction, Humor, Character Design, Teleplay, Subplots, Tone, Background score, Length and Pacing. Score - 80% Highly recommended." Another said, "Talking about @shahidkapoor. He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company. A Superb Performance By Him. #Farzi is another winner."

Talking about it, director duo Raj and DK had earlier said, "After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It's one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world.

