Prabhas talks to a fan on video call who is admitted to a hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DARLINGPRABHAS Prabhas video calls a fan who is admitted in hospital

South superstar Prabhas has always been very warm to his fans. He takes time off to interact with them at every chance he gets. The actor is currently shooting for his period drama Adipurush. He took some time out to talk to one of the fans who has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The actor interacted with the little girl via video call and brought a smile to her face.

The little girl was very excited to speak to Prabhas and the two spoke on video call for a long time. The hospital also thanked Prabhas for making the patient happy.

This isn't the first time that Prabhas has made such a gesture. Last year, on the 6th birthday of Telugu actress and TV personality Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana, Prabhas surprised her with a video call. Lakshmi Manchu shared a glimpse from the video call of the two and wrote, "When Prabhas surprised her on her birthday."

Meanwhile, Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films including a pan-India project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan for which he has been shooting in Mumbai. He will play Ram while Saif will don the hat of the villain Ravan in the film.

The actor also has 'Project K' and Salaar in the pipeline.