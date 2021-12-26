Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN PIC: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya twin in red for Christmas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The two looked super cute as they twinned in red for the festivity. In the background, there is a small Christmas tree and a portrait of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai. Needless to say, they looked absolutely adorable. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared pictures from her celebrations late on Saturday night. "Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless," she captioned the post with several Christmas emojis.

The actress recently made headlines after the Enforcement Directorate probe in the Panama Papers leak case. On December 20, the actor appeared before ED in Delhi in connection with the case. She was questioned by the ED officials for nearly five hours.The agency recorded the statement of Aishwarya in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation. The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India. Sources in the agency informed that Aishwarya was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. She turned 10 on November 16. For the unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha.

On the professional front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

