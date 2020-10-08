Nora Fatehi grooves on the beach as she unwinds India's Best Dancer. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi grooves on the beach after unwinding India's Best Dancer

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi never fails to leave fans amazed by her killer moves and dance styles. The diva was last seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show India's Vest Dance along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She was filling in for Malaika Arora, who was under home quarantine after testing COVID19 positive. As she unwinded the reality show, Nora enjoyed on the beach grooving and dancing with her friend.

Sharing a video of dancing on the beach, Nora Fatehi wrote, "Aaaayyyy issa vibe #livingmybestlife" Going by the comments of the post, Nora is in Goa chilling with her friends. Check out the post here-

As Nora completed her tenure as the interim judge on India's Best dancer, she dedicated a post for Malaika and wrote, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"

Lately, Nora was in the g=headlines after a controversial video with co-judge Terence Lewis went viral on the internet. The video became the talk of the town. Recently, Terence reacted to it and told Bollywood Life, "Honestly, when I first saw the video, I did not bother much. The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today's times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care. However, in a matter of four-five hours I started getting trolled on social media. I got these hateful comments. Now, I have a very humble following of 1.5 million and my followers are very sensible and dignified."

"I have always seen the positive side on social media. The language being used by some was very derogatory. My fans started fighting with them supporting me. So, I decided to post that message about the Zen master," he added.

