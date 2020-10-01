India's Best Dancer: Geeta Kapur reveals how Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis reacted post their viral video

From the past few days, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis have been in the limelight for a controversial video that has gone viral on the internet. The video allegedly shows him touching her inappropriately. However, the two of them through their recent social media post and comments made it clear that the video was forged. And now their co-judge Geeta Kapur who was also present in the video has opened up about how the two of them reacted after the whole scenario and how it has affected their minds. Not only this, Geeta even said that this is the reason why she prefers to keep herself away from social media.
After the video went viral, Terence shared a story of Zen master and his disciples on Instagram on which Nora commented, "Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes…"
A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? " 🙏🏽 . . . Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis
Meanwhile, when Geeta was asked about the video, she told Hindustan Times, "This is the reason why I want to stay away from social media. People sit in their homes and they say anything. In the cloak of invisibility these people get a lot of power. And in the bargain they don’t understand how many people they defame. I know Terence for so many years, I can’t even imagine him doing something like this even as a joke. Nora is such a sweet and hard working girl. All the love and respect that they’ve earned for so many years means nothing. One nonsense video means more than that."
She further seemed upset at people who always raise their voice about feminism and said, "They should have stood up, I feel. I’ve seen how this incident affected these two. Recently, while shooting, Terence was awkward even while talking to me. Even Nora was disturbed. I had to sit them down and explain that they’re losing mental peace over something that’s not even true."
READY ... SET ... SHOOT ..not forgetting SAFELY Here is the 12th look after lockdown on our 12th week resuming shoot for #indiasbestdancer successfully @sonytvofficial @framesproductioncompany Thanking my special people for taking special care Outfit and accessories courtesy @aancchal Hair courtesy. @roshanbanker Makeup courtesy @raju_kondi_makeupartist Triple stone ring courtesy @dazzlebyneha Pic courtesy and special thanks for also managing me @iru_shkh ❤️ #seagreen #printedanarkali #anarkali #bandhini #whitestoneworklace #straighthair #shalering #accessories #rings #pastels #emerald #cutdiamonds #goldearrings #pearls #earringdrops #simple #indian #ethnic #indianwear #lens #glasses #shadesofgreen #printed #simpledupatta #drapedupatta
Kapur says such experiences made her decide to stay away from social media. Geeta even shared a beautiful post for Nora that read, "U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET."
U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial @terence_here @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @framesproductioncompany @tranjeet
