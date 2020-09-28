Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI/TWITTER/NANDINIIDAN India's Best Dancer: Netizens slam Terence Lewis after his 'awkward' video with Nora Fatehi goes viral

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has temporarily replaced actress Malaika Arora as a judge on the reality show India's Best Dancer. A video from the show's episode has now come to light in which her co-judge and choreographer Terence Lewis can be seen hitting Nora's bottom with his hands. The incident took place when he, Nora, and Geeta Kapur were bowing down to who we can assume to be a contestant. Terence has come under the radar of the Netizens ever since the video went viral and everyone is slamming Terence for touching the actress's butt. Terence hasn't commented on the same yet and it is still unknown whether it was a camera angle or not.

The video of the same was shared by Nandini Idnani on Twitter with the caption: "Closing the day who said only gutter in #Bollywood See in the TV industry as well @SonyTV @NCWIndia @HMOIndia."

Have a look:

A user wrote, "Has Nora Fatehi said anything on what clearly is a bad touch by Terence Lewis? Did Urvashi Rautela spoke agnst Boney Kapoor? To be in industry, everyone has to compromise. Some even have to call people who do casting couch as Biggest Feminists.” While another wrote, “What the hell This is Gross Can somebody ask him for an explanation... It clearly looks intentional."

Check out how Twitterati reacted to the same:

That's Terence Lewis right? — DraGonFly ❤ (@ChaitraSAL) September 26, 2020

Pathetic — ARNAB BASU (@arnab1105) September 27, 2020

Shame on BUM TOUCHING TERENCE! Nora has no reaction mayb used 2 such actions! Sad d level one can stoop to! — D Sengupta (@DSengupta11) September 27, 2020

Cheap publicity stunt — $ãshã_d'$øûzã (@AapnaPari) September 27, 2020

It seems that it was Pre Planned move. otherwise the girl would have got shock. She is appearing normal. — Piyush Khowala (@KhowalaPiyush) September 27, 2020

It is very bad — Viraj Sune (@SuneViraj) September 27, 2020

Speaking about Terence, he is popular for his specialization in the contemporary dance form. Not only this, he even runs his own dance academy called, Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company. Terence has choreographed a lot of Bollywood films including-- Lagaan (2001), Jhankaar Beats (2003) and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013).

Speaking about Nora, she rose to fame after her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss. She was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D that also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, she has stunned the audience with her dance in a lot of songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Pachtaoge etc.

