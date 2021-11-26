Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas shares priceless picture with Priyanka Chopra on Thanksgiving Day

In the midst of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' divorce rumours, the latter dedicated a heartwarming post to his wifey. Nick took to his Instagram handle to extend Thanksgiving wishes to his fans, friends and family with an adorable picture with Priyanka. "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," Nick captioned the post. In the photos, the couple looked super cute as they held each other with all the affection. Nick looked dapper in a brown leather jacket while Priyanka outshined a beige dress.

Recently Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' video. She took a dig at Nick, her brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, their different cultures and the 10 year age gap between her and Nick. Roasting the American pop singer and songwriter, the global star said due to this age gap there are many '90s pop-culture references that she has to teach him among many other things. She goes on to say that this gap enables them to learn more.

"We teach each other things. He showed me how TikTok works, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," she says as the Jonas brothers burst out laughing. Sharing the video of the Netflix show, she wrote, "Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas."

In the full video, Priyanka also talks about the backlash that she and Nick faced after they got married and how people called their marriage a mere publicity stunt. Priyanka says that this could not have been a publicity stunt as she “did not even know who Nick Jonas was.” She just knew that he was Kevin’s younger brother.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in sci-fi action drama 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Text For You' and a web series titled 'Citadel'.

