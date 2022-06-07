VIDEO | Nick Jonas nearly collapsed after being hit at game; Singer rushed into emergency room

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/HAPPINESSBEGINS96 Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas was hit in the groin during a recent game. He sustained the injury during his routine softball game. The American pop singer was seen limping into the emergency room after the injury. In the photos, Nick was seen wearing his softball jersey and was accompanied by his elder brother Kevin Jonas to the hospital in a Range Rover. But the Brothers entered the wrong room and hence Nick had to limp his way back to the car. Reortedly, he nearly collapsed on the field after the injury.

The photos have gone viral on social media and fans are sending him wishes for a good recovery. "Poor Nick. Hope he's okay! And Pri is home soon to help him heal," a user wrote on Instagram. Another said, "Poor Nick and his injuries. I remember last time too Kevin was the one to call Pri after his bike injury. Pri must be like whenever Kevin calls it's always bad news."

"Ouch... I hope he feel better soon and he can perform this week on Las Vegas," noted a fan waiting for The Jonas Brothers' concert. "Omg you got to stop getting hurt and giving my girl blood pressure," said another fan. Check out the video here:

Nick and his game made headlines recently too. At that time he was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Chopra and the two had a cute moment just before the game. Before Nick's match, the star couple was seen indulging in some major PDA. The singer and Priyanka hugged and shared a kiss. They were also seen walking hand in hand. Also joining them were Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner along with their daughter Willa Jonas.

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick, popularly known as Nickyanka by fans welcomed their daughter via surrogacy this year in Jan. They have named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.