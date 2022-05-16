Sealed with a kiss! Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas indulge in PDA ahead of latter's baseball match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKAONLINE Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave a moment to turn heads with their romantic chemistry. They were snapped enjoying a romantic moment as they stepped out for a game of baseball. Before Nick's match, the star couple was seen indulging in some major PDA. Giving perfect couple goals, the singer and Priyanka hugged and shared a kiss. They were also seen walking hand in hand. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner too attended the match with their daughter Willa Jonas.

For the outing, while Nick looked dapper in his sports jersey, Priyanka made a style statement in denim shorts, a white tee and a printed jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers, square-framed shades and messy tresses. Take a look

On Mother's day, the couple revealed that their daughter Malti Marie arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days. In the note on Instagram, the 39-year-old actress wrote that the family went through a "rollercoaster" of emotions in the last few months.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM," Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Malti is born via surrogacy. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, expressed gratitude towards the medical team at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai hospitals in Los Angeles "who were there selflessly every step of the way" to help their little girl come home.