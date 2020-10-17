Neetu Kapoor wishes Navratri by sharing Ranbir Kapoor’s bhajan from Rockstar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor on Navratri

Navratri has started and everyone has gotten into the festive mood. A lot of celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers on the auspicious festival. Recently, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor too shared a post to wish everyone on the festival on social media. However, her wish was slightly different from the others.

Late Rishi Kapoor’s wife took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her son actor Ranbir Kapoor. The clip is from his film Rockstar’s scene where he is seen singing a bhajan at a jagran.

Neetu captioned the video saying, “Jai Mata di”

Apart from the senior actor has been in news after her dancing video with a choreographer went viral. Fans assumed that may be she is preparing for the wedding of Ranbir and Alia. One Instagram user asked, "Is this for alia and rk wedding." Another complimented the beauty saying, "She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind blowing...awesome."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s dance video here:

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps posting about her family. Not long ago the actress shared an emotional post for her son Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. She wrote, “Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple ‘s emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!”

Neetu Kapoor got married to Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and have two children; a daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima is a jewellery designer who tied the knot with Bharat Sahni a businessman, while Ranbir is an actor.

Meanwhile, Neetu’s husband Rishi Kapoor passed away this year in April after battling leukemia.

