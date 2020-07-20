Mumbai Police records statement of another doctor in Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police records statement of another doctor

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of another doctor on Monday as part of their probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor visited the lady doctor thrice at a time when he was struggling with depression the most. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also present when the actor visited the doctor. The late actor was already consulting four mental health professionals when he paid a visit to the female psychiatrist. The doctor was questioned at Bandra police station for about four hours. Before this, the doctor was interrogated by the Mumbai Police. The motive behind Sushant's questioning of psychiatrists is to find out which medicines Sushant was taking, what mental problems he had, what he thought, what problems he had, and the reason behind his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019, police said. The actor was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi and Rajput's friend Sandip Singh, among others.

Rajput's friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement in connection with the case at the Versova Police Station on Saturday.

Rajput starred in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage