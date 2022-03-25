Mrunal Thakur's look in debut Telugu film bears uncanny resemblance with Madhubala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrunal Thakur's look bears resemblance with Madhubala

Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan's crime thriller 'Dhamaka', will be next seen debuting in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. What's interesting is that the actor's look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala.

Often called the most beautiful Indian actress of all time, Madhubala is an icon, so any comparison to her is a huge compliment. Mrunal says: "It's an honour to be told I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala ji."

The actor adds, "This film just got a whole lot special for me after being associated to such a legendary actor. Really look forward to this one and I hope that my fans love the film as much as we loved making it!"

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, 'Jersey', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, releasing worldwide on April 14.

She will be seen playing the youngest sibling to actors Ishaan and Priyanshu in the upcoming war-drama 'Pippa' as well. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. She says the movie is a special project for me for a number of reasons and a very major one being that she got to be in a role reversal from my real life for this project.