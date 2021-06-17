Money Heist finally gets Punjabi couple in Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's funny deepfake video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Apparently, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty enjoy making deepfake videos. From impersonating Joker and Hella to giving their own twist to Flying Jatt and Bajirao Mastani, the filmmaker makes sure to give his fans a hilarious video. In his latest post, Raj features with his wife Shilpa and the two together impersonate a Punjabi couple set in Money Heist's world.

Raj used the viral Face Swap app and replaced Tokyo with Shilpa's face. He didn't stop there, he patched his own face on The Professor too. The scene is from hit Spanish web series' season 4, which featured actors Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Finally a Punjabi couple in Money Heist!! Woohoo Bella Ciao. the Punjabi dialogue translates to : Her - when a Indian woman is married you know by her mangalsutra how do you know when a Indian man is married ? He - By seeing the sorrow on his face (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4 made a candid confession on reality TV -- the fact that her husband can't sing. The subject came up in an episode featuring singer Kumar Sanu. In the episode, the actress requests Sanu to sing "Woh toh hai albela" from the film "Kabhi haan kabhi naa", saying it is one of her husband's favourite tracks.

"Raj is perfect, but he can't sing. The moment my husband tried singing this song, I figured that singing is not and will never be his forte. So, now I hope he takes away the message of how he should actually sing," the actress said.

After the song, Sanu said: "I have never met Raj Kundra but I would like to tell him, no matter how good or bad a singer he is, I am always ready to help him out whenever he needs me to."

"Super Dancer: Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

-- With IANS inputs