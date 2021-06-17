Siddhant Chaturvedi takes fans down a memory lane, reminds them of lovely childhood moments | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi

Pen fights, swings and Ben 10 on TV. Aren't these some of the best childhood memories most of us have in common? At least, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi thinks so. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share a video with a lovely anecdote to childhood memories. In the video, he can be seen enjoying on a swing as Atif Aslam's 'Meri Kahani' plays in the backdrop.

In a major Thursday Throwback mood, alongside the video, he wrote a poem in Hindi: "Akhri baar jhoole pe kab baithe the? Pedh se Jaamun kab tode the? Kaagaz ki plane kab udai thi? X and 0 kab jeete the? (Hamesha Draw)"

"Likhne ne zada toh Pen-fight mein use hoti thi Pen... TV pe dekhte Popeye, Dexter aur Ben-10, Geeli rumal ko ghuma ke 'Phatak' (When was the last time you sat on a swing; plucked berries; made paper planes; played tic-tac-toe and always ended in a draw? Used your pen more for pen fights than writing; Watched Popeye, Dexter and Ben-10 on TV, Soaked your hanky and struck someone with it)," he continued.

He added: "Kache aam pe namak aur laal mirch ka chatak. Bachpan toh kalpana ko pankh deta hai, aur jaise jaise badey hote hain ye system uss udaan ko Jung deta hai. #MyNotes (Ate raw mangoes with chili; childhood gave wings to imagination; and as we grew up the system tried to stop the flight)."

Siddhant, who came out with the song "Dhoop" last year amid the pandemic, has a bucket full of films to be released. He will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2" with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh. He also has "Phone Bhoot" with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and Farhan Akhtar's "Yudhra". Apart from these, he is said to star in an yet-untitled film by Shakun Batra.

With inputs from IANS