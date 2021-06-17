Ahead of International Day of Yoga, Malaika Arora motivates fans to start 'Walk, stretch, flex'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Ahead of International Day of Yoga, Malaika Arora took to Instagram motivating fans to start 'walking, moving, breathing, stretching and flexing. She shared a video of her working out and asked her fans to do the same. "Walk, run, move, breathe, stretch, flex. But #startohkaro. International Day of Yoga is 4 days away! What are you guys doing? You want to know what I am doing?" she captioned the video.

As Malaika aces some complex exercises in the short video clip, Ciara's Level Up lay in the backdrop. Watch the video:

Lately, Malaika has been very active on social media and she keeps sharing interesting reel videos. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a fit and glam video of herself. "I just can't get this tune out of my mind. A warm sunny tune for a rainy day in Mumbai," she captioned the video which has Lenka's Everything at once playing in the backdrop. Watch the video here:

Recently, Malaika opened up on her post-Covid recovery experience. She says being infected by the virus broke her physically, and it's only after about 32 weeks of testing negative that she started to feel like herself again. Malaika posted a collage of three pictures on Instagram, where she flaunts perfect washboard abs in a black sports bra, which she teamed with matching cycling shorts.

On the work front, Malaika is seen as a judge on dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.