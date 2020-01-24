Manushi Chhillar's glimpse as Sanyogita from Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will leave you mesmerized

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is definitely on cloud nine as she is making her big Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in his upcoming historical drama Prithviraj. The film was a beautiful coincidence for her as she was crowned on the same day when she was finalized for the film. Taking to social media, she has given a glimpse into her character Sanyogita. Not many details were revealed by her but the picture was taken in the makeup room and shows her dressed as the love of the King’s life.

The picture was shared by Manushi on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Sanyogita #Prithviraj." Check out the post here:

The film which is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was announced on Akshay's 52nd birthday. Previously, in an interview, Manushi spilled beans about the film and said, "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life."

The 22-year-old star, started the shoot in January and told ANI, "I’m currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it’s also extremely creatively satisfying."

The historical drama is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to release on Diwali 2020.

