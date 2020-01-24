Katrina Kaif's pictures playing board games in bridal avatar spreads on internet like wildfire

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of those celebrities for whom questions about marriage are always in. Everybody wants her to get married soon. What the 36-year-old actress did recently on her social media added fuel to the desires of her fans. She uploaded a picture in which she was seen all decked up as a beautiful bride sitting next to her team, enjoying a game of board game Sequence. The picture was captioned by the Bharat actress as, "On set shenanigans."

Katrina wore a pink lehenga and heavy jewellery and looked every inch of a beautiful bride. Along with her were spotted stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, and make-up artist Daniel Bauer. Catch the picture here:

Her fans loved seeing her in a bridal avatar and left all sorts of comments on her post some of which included, "You looking so gorgeous," "Love your traditional look," "Omg you look just gorgeous @katrinakaif, love you so much dear Mam," amongst others. The pictures were reportedly taken on the sets of an ad commercial. See some more pictures here:

The advertisement happens to be that of a jewelley brand and also features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Katrina is quite an active celebrity on social media and keeps on sharing posts for her fans. She recently took part in the ‘What’s in your dabba’ challenge and posted what she takes in her diet to keep herself fit. She wrote, "I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further."

On the professional front, she was last seen in 2019 film Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Coming up next is Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar in which she will be seen playing the role of a nurse.

There are reports that the actress is dating Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and their public outings together are making it quite obvious. Their fans have started tagging them as the ‘power couple’ and have given them a nickname – ‘VicKat.'

