Supermodel of the Year: Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut’s photoshoot is every bit steamy

There’s no denying the fact that Milind Soman has been everyone’s man crush! The actor with his charismatic looks continues to rule the hearts of many and perfectly signifies how age is just a number! To add to all the hotness, the upcoming episode of MTV Supermodel of the Year is all that you need to light up your weekend.

Milind, along with Supermodel Ujjwala Raut will do a steamy photoshoot as part of the task for the models. The duo will set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry and this is something you cannot miss this Sunday. Host Anusha Dandekar briefs the models on the task where they have to pose with Milind and Ujjwala for a magazine cover. The one who aces it along with Milind and Ujjwala inches a step closer to the Supermodel badge. Have a look at some stills and videos from the shoot here:

In a recent episode of the show, judge Malaika Arora got annoyed by a contestant Renee's casual behaviour. Check it out what happened between the two:

Kyu hui Malaika Renee se upset? Is her performance to be blamed? To find out, watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/OpZY35HJY2 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 15, 2020

The photoshoot is every bit drool-worthy and there’s no way we’re missing it! Supermodel of the Year airs every Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries