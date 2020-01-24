Bigg Boss 13: Has Mahesh Bhatt finalized Asim Riaz opposite Sunny Leone in his next?

Asim Riaz is one of the most talked-about and trending contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and there's no doubt about it. From fighting to getting lonely to putting off his shift, he has grabbed the attention of the viewers well this season. He has come a long way in the journey of Bigg Boss and is a deserving candidate for the trophy. But apart from the popularity that he has got, it seems that the show has much more in store for him. If the reports are to be believed, then the handsome hunk has grabbed his first Bollywood film and that too opposite sensational actress Sunny Leone.

A fresh report in The News Crunch reveals that he has been signed by Mahesh Bhatt who has plans of launching him in the industry in a film opposite Sunny who was also an ex-contestant of the reality show. It is still not confirmed if the reports are true or not but for the unversed, Bhatt was the only person who made an entry in the reality show previously to choose Sunny for her debut movie Jism 2. Who knows Asim might be the next choice for him?

Meanwhile, there is a huge fight going on between the hunk and popular contestant Sidharth Shukla that is going uglier day by day. In the upcoming episode too, the fans will witness the two engaging in a war of words where the former will call the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor 'guttar' and will aks him to lick his shoes. Take a sneak peek:

He is even in the limelight for expressing his feelings to ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana in the show later which she suffered from a break-up from her longtime boyfriend Chow.

Check out the trailer of Sunny Leone's debut movie here:

