Suniel Shetty has something special to say about daughter Athiya's relationship with cricketer KL Rahul

Celebrity relationships are something that does not remain hidden for a long time. There are some who like to keep it private while, on the other hand, some love to openly express it in front of the whole world. But it seems that actress Athiya Shetty has got something from both the worlds. She is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and the two are often spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their constant hangouts add fuel to the fire to these reports. As if they were not enough, papa Suniel Shetty has also spilled his beans on the same and it's a yes from his side.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the Hera Pheri actor was asked about his daughter's alleged relationship with the cricketer to which he had an amazing response. He says, "I have always looked at it that way. Whoever Athiya is seeing, whoever Ahan is seeing, as long as they respect their respective partners. More so Ahan, he respects his partner. What would one ask for? Nothing. And there's nothing in the world she (Athiya) doesn't discuss with us or discuss with me and that is why we have a relationship that is absolutely gorgeous."

This isn't the first time when he has accepted Athiya's relationship as previously in an interview with Bollywood Times, Suniel said, "Absolutely love them and I think more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy."

Athiya and KL Rahul

What do you think about the two lovebirds?

