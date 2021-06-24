Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESH PAUL Maniesh Paul shares a funny anecdote from his school days: 'Hero bete ko nazar naa lage'

Actor-host Maniesh Paul on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from one of the photoshoots that he had done during his school days. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh recalled how the camera person applied make-up on the former's face to hide his pimples.

"Still remember this..dreams in my eyes...had gone to a photo lab in Malviya Nagar, Delhi ...he had even put on some makeup to hide my pimples... hahahahaha. He said ki bhai hero lag rahe ho....and I believed....kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke hero bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy #mp #schooldays #love #life #mainaisabhitha #photoshoot," he captioned the post.

Maniesh's throwback picture has left netizens in splits. "Hero toh tum ban gaye bhaiya," actor Shruti Seth commented. "hahahahaha... awesome," a user wrote.

Maniesh moved to Mumbai in 2005. Before signing his first movie 'Mickey Virus' in 2013, he had tried his hand at several fields -- including radio jockeying. Apart from acting, Maniesh is also popular for his anchoring skills. He has hosted several reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent.'

Recently, Maniesh took to Instagram to post a conversation with a doctor about Covid protocols and information around the disease. The conversation was part of the first episode of his podcast, "The Maniesh Paul Podcast".

He shared snippets from the interview with the doctor where he asked common questions such as which test was important, whether it was necessary to keep an oxygen concentrator at home, and if we need to be scared of vaccination. He is told it is important not to panic and that the second wave is always like a Tsunami.

On the professional front, Maniesh would be next seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

(With ANI Inputs)