Actor Maniesh Paul discusses current COVID19 situation in first episode of podcast

As the Covid-19 situation in India becomes precarious and everyone is being asked to stay back at homes in order to protect themselves and their family members. Many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need amid the second wave of the deadly virus. They are doing their part to raise awareness and are actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media. Now, actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Thursday to post a conversation with a doctor about Covid protocols and information around the disease. The conversation was part of the first episode of his podcast, "The Maniesh Paul Podcast".

Maniesh shared snippets from the interview with the doctor where he asked common questions such as which test was important, whether it was necessary to keep an oxygen concentrator at home, and if we need to be scared of vaccination. He is told it is important not to panic and that the second wave is always like a Tsunami.

"The Maniesh Paul Podcast Guys starting trrw!! On my youtube channel Thanks doctor @drgautambhansali1 for sharing some important info on covid...salute to all the doctors!!" wrote the actor.

In the podcast, the actor will be discussing topics like basic precautions to follow against Covid-19, the nature of the virus and other concepts related to the deadly disease.

The guestlist of "The Maniesh Paul Podcast" is expected to include actors, doctors, socialites amongst others.

Meanwhile, Maniesh had tested positive for coronavirus in December, last year. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh wrote a not for his fans that read, "O I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes...#mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell."

On the professional front, Maniesh would be next seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

(With IANS inputs)