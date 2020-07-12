Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL Madhuri Dixit recalls working with late choreographer Saroj Khan in Devdas

On the completion of 18 years of film Devdas, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave one of the finest dance performances of her career. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late artiste made her groove to "Maar Daala". "Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj ji."

"Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember," Madhuri wrote.

She also shared how Saroj Khan stressed on creating difficult steps.

"We worked very hard on all songs of 'Devdas'. We used to shoot all night, from 7 in the evening till morning. Whenever I worked with Saroj ji, we never thought how easy the steps can be, but always stressed how hard we can make it," Madhuri said.

"There are also such moments, which were very difficult, there was one such step where I had to rotate on my knee. But I always used to slip while practising that. We were very excited about this song," she added.

Madhuri concluded the post by stating that she can still recall that smile on Saroj Khan's face who was happy with the performance of the actress after the shoot was finished.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3.

