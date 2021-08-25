Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MAANAYATADUTT Maanayata captures Sanjay Dutt, son Shahraan walking hand in hand while recovering from leg injury | VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is one of the most active personalities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on sharing pictures and videos of not just herself but also of her family for her fans. Yet again, she did the same when she took to Instagram and shared a video of father-son duo Sanjay Dutt and Shahraan walking hand in hand with the help of crutches. The Bollywood actor who wore a blue shirt with white pants and white shoes was seen walking with his arm around his son who opted a yellow T-shirt with white shorts and black sandals. For those unversed, Dutt got a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton while Shahraan also got his plaster removed last week.

Alongside the video she shared on Instagram story, Maanayata wrote, "Father and son on the road to recovery." Not only this but she even added "Optimal recovery," and "Rebooting."

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 and are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. They are currently in Dubai these days. The actor was previously married to Richa Sharma who passed away due to brain tumour in 1996. He has a daughter Trishala with her who stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer last year but recovered in a few months. Maanayata took to social media and informed fans about his condition. In July this year, he wished his wife on her birthday with a post that read, "You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and others. Next up he has a number of projects in the pipeline including-- Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash and Raveena Tandon. It is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

