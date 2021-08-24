Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Splitsvilla X3: Four contestants to enter Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show as wild cards?

Splitsvilla is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, Splitsvilla X3 is these days impressing its young fans because of various twists and turns. In the last episode fans witnessed Shivam and Pallak becoming an ideal match and replacing Kat and Kevin from the gold villa. Not only this but Arushi Chib got eliminated after being chosen by the former ideal match. Well, the show is soon going to get super exciting when four people will enter as wild card contestants. Yes, that's true! Accoridng to media reports, Piyush, Samruddhi, Avantika, and Samarthya will be entering again.

A report in an entertainment portal stated, "In the previous episode, we did see in the promo how Nikhil came on the show and announced that the wild willa has been shut, and few contestants will be entering Splitsvilla as wild cards. The contestants were shocked to see the wild-card entries, and it would be interesting to see how the dynamics change in the villa."

It will surely be an interesting watch to see how Nikita and Trevon would react after Samarthya and Samruddhi's return. However, these names are flouting on social media and no confirmation about the same has been given by the makers.

A recent promo shared by the makers hinted about the same. It was captioned, "Kiski entry banaane wali hai iss game ko more wild?" See the same here:

Have a look at who these wild cards are:

According to another report published in TellyChakkar, it was said that Kevin will be thrown out of the villa after his heated fight with Shivam Sharma post what happened in the dome session.

For those unversed, the show featured Kevin Almasifar, Gary Lu, Piyush Manwani, Jay Dudhane, Vyomesh Koul, Samarthya Gupta, Dhruv Malik, Trevon Dias, Shivam Sharma, Nikhil Malik, Samruddhi Jadhav, Riya Kishanchandni, Rashmi Chaudhary, Nikita Bhamidipati, Pallak Yadav, Arushi Chib, Aditi Rajput, Janvi Sikaria, Bhoomika Vashisht, Avantika Sharma, Azma Fallah, Kat Kristian and Shweta Nair.