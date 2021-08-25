Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRAKASH RAJ Prakash Raj shares love-filled pictures with wife Pony Verma as he gets married to her again

Veteran actor Prakash Raj who rose to fame with his roles in films like Singham, Ghilli, Wanted, Anniyan, and Pokiri celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma in a unique style. The couple got married again and the reason was their son Vedhant. Prakash took to Twitter and shared some beautiful pictures from the celebrations and wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it."

Indeed, the pictures screamed happiness and joy. The couple looked soaked in love for each other and gave some major relationship goals. Their son Vedhant looked overjoyed seeing his parents getting married again.

The actor also shared a photo of him and Pony from their wedding. "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together. (sic)."

Prakash Raj found love in Pony at 45. They tied the knot in 2010 in presence of their close friends and family members. He met Pony on the sets of the film where she was choreographing for one of the songs. Prakash parted ways with his wife Lalitha Kumari in 2009.

Also read: Prakash Raj shares selfie post-surgery, promises to be back in action soon

On the professional front, he was last seen playing one of the lead roles in Edhiri, a segment in Navarasa. The actor is shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-I in Madhya Pradesh. He will also be seen on Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is releasing next year in April. As per reports, he has even been selected for Dhanush's upcoming film with Mithran Jawahar titled Thiruchitrambalam. Next up he will be seen in Pada, the poster of which was recently shared.