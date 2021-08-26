Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVASHISH MISHRA Is Zareen Khan dating Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra? See couple's mushy pics here

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is currently having a time of her life as she is vacationing in Goa with none other than her rumored boyfriend Shivashish Mishra of the Bigg Boss 12 fame. Shivashish has been updating his fans and followers by sharing pictures and videos of couple's vacation. Recently he celebrated his birthday and took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations.

In one of the videos, Shivashish can be seen addressing Zareen as "Sweety".

Meanwhile, on Shivashish's birthday, Zareen also shared some cute pictures of them both along with a heartfelt note on Instagram. "Teda hai par Mera hai. Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan"

This is not the first time the duo has shared an Instagram post with each other. Earlier, Shivashish penned a long note alongside a few pictures with Zareen. He wrote, "There is no disguise as such which can hide love for long where it exists, or stimulate it where it doesn’t ! Glad you you happened to me ! #shadesofblue."

Here are some more pictures shared by Shivashish:

Indeed, the love-filled pictures and videos of the duo claim that they both are together. However, no official confirmation has been made by either Zareen or Shivashish.

For the unversed, Shivashish Mishra entered season 12 of Bigg Boss as a commoner.

On the work front, Zareen who made her debut in Bollywood with the film Veer (2010), opposite Salman Khan was last seen in "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which released on Zee5 a while back.

