Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan told to leave after fight with Pratik Sehajpal, shares pics of his injuries

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan told to leave after fight with Pratik Sehajpal, shares pic of his injuries

Reality show Bigg Boss is known for its fights and controversies. A lot of times, the fights inside the house have gone to an extreme so much so that the contestants have to be thrown out. And it seems a similar incident has happened in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik Sehejpal has always been in the headlines for his tiffs in the show. But in a recent development, Zeeshan Khan has been asked to leave the house as he got physical with Pratik during a heated argument between them. Basically, Pratik and Zeeshan had an argument during the 'Red Flag' task but it turned more bitter and Zeeshan got physical with Pratik.

The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house for going out of control and getting physical with Pratik so as to give him a punishment and teach a lesson to the other housemates. After getting out, the Television actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of himself with injuries all over his body.

Let's see what more is there to happen in the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. But yes it's a sad day for Zeeshan Khan and things turned really disappointing for him. It will be interesting to see how the course of game will change for Divya.

Meanwhile, have a look at how Netizens are reacting to his exit:

'Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot.