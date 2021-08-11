Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRAKASH RAJ Prakash Raj shares selfie post surgery, promises to be back in action soon

Veteran actor Prakash Raj who rose to fame with his roles in films like Singham, Ghilli, Wanted, Anniyan, and Pokiri met with an accident. He informed fans about the same through an update he shared on his official Twitter handle. The actor, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury on Wednesday said that his health is better and he will be back in action soon. He also shared a selfie from the hospital bed after his successful surgery.

Updating about his health the actor said, "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."

Earlier, he informed everyone about his fall and said that he just had a tiny fracture and will be jetting off to Hyderabad for a surgery. He even urged fans to keep him in their thoughts and pray for his speedy recovery. The actor wrote, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts.."

He is currently contesting as the presidential candidate for Movie Artistes Association (MAA), the elections of which will be held in Hyderabad. The senior actor is known to dabble between multiple language industries and is popular with his body of work.

On the work front, he was last seen playing one of the lead roles in Edhiri, a segment in Navarasa. As per reports, he has even been selected for Dhanush's upcoming film with Mithran Jawahar titled Thiruchitrambalam. Next up he will be seen in Pada, the poster of which was recently shared.

