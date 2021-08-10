Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRAKASHRAJ Prakash Raj meets with an accident, gets 'a tiny fracture;' fans pour in get well soon wishes on social media

Veteran actor Prakash Raj who rose to fame with his roles in films like Singham, Ghilli, Wanted, Anniyan, and Pokiri met with an accident. He informed fans about the same through an update he shared on his official Twitter handle. He informed everyone about his fall and said that he just had a tiny fracture and will be jetting off to Hyderabad for a surgery. He even urged fans to keep him in their thoughts and pray for his speedy recovery. The actor wrote, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts.."

As soon as he shared the same, get well soon wishes started pouring in over Twitter and fans made the hashtag #PrakashRaj one of the top trends on Tuesday. He is currently contesting as the presidential candidate for Movie Artistes Association (MAA), the elections of which will be held in Hyderabad.

Have a look at his tweet here:

Not just fans but even director Naveen, producer Bandla Ganesh and actor Nitin Satya wished Prakash a speedy recovery. Look out for the wishes here:

On the work front, he was last seen playing one of the lead roles in Edhiri, a segment in Navarasa. As per reports, he has even been selected for Dhanush's upcoming film with Mithran Jawahar titled Thiruchitrambalam. Next up he will be seen in Pada, the poster of which was recently shared.

One of his posts was captioned, "#Pada teaser coming soon!! A joy to work with such talents."

For those unversed about Prakash Raj, he is one of the well-known actors of the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry. He has a number of other films in the pipeline including titles like-- Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Ponniyin Selvan.