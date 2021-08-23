Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKAPANDIT After Trisha Kar Madhu, Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's nude video goes viral

Days after Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's leaked MMS making the rounds on the internet, a nude video of another Bhojpuri actress, Priyanka Pandit, has gone viral on social media. She is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing updates for her fans. Known for films like Pawan Putra, Ichhadhari, Awara Balam, Karam Yug and Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, the actress has now grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Millions of viewers have searched the video on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms, with many sharing the sexual content and also making memes of it.

The actress has also been trolled on social media. After the video went viral, Pandit came before the media and alleged that someone conspired against her in a bid to take personal revenge. "The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old," Pandit told reporters.

Sources said that Pandit has also submitted a written complaint with the police in connection with the matter.

This incident comes days after another Bhojpuri actress Trisha's private MMS video got leaked online causing her distress. In the clip, she was seen spending private time with her so-called boyfriend. After the leak, she shared an update on her social media and warned people who did the mischief.

Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

On the work front, Madhu made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has Dil Mat Dena Meri Sautan Ko, Policegiri and Panch Mehariya in the pipeline.

-With IANS inputs