Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta FINALLY hitched for life, celebs pour wishes | INSIDE pics and videos

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The designer duo reportedly dated for almost a decade before tying the knot. The big fat wedding was graced by several B-town celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rhea Kapoor and others.

A day after the wedding, the newlyweds finally shared the pictures from their big day. Kunal and Arpita looked absolutely adorable in traditional wedding attire in ivory and white. They appear smitten as flowers are poured on them.

Sharing the post, Kunal captioned it, "This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings! #JustMarried #AMKRForever."

As soon as the ace designer uploaded the wedding pictures, celebs flocked to the comment section to bless the duo. Also, a few celebs took to their Instagram stories to congratulate the duo on their new chapter in life.

The wedding look of the designers left everyone awestruck. Kunal looked sharp in an ivory sherwani during the ceremony. On the contrary, Arpita adopted a minimalist and contemporary bride look with her ivory and gold lehenga. She wore two dupattas and enhanced her bridal radiance with classic jewellery.

Earlier, B-town had a blast at the pre-wedding bash of the couple. The cocktail event was all about glamour and it was graced by singer Badshah, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among several others. In one of the videos, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing to the tunes of their popular song, Nach Punjaban, from Jugjugg Jeeyo. The grand pre-wedding bash was held on August 26th.

