Model and actress Harshala Tamboli to start her production venture? Here are the deets!

While actors in showbiz primarily rake in moolah from acting in films and other endorsement deals, there are a few who handpick business ventures not only to invest but also to multiply the income. Similarly, Marathi actress Harshala Yogesh Tamboli is eyeing to make a smart investment even before her acting debut.

Harshala, who is lately creating buzz for her maiden untitled Marathi music video, is planning to set up her production house. While the details of the music video are not yet unveiled, we hear that it will be produced by her production venture. Harshala's passion for music and movies goes back to her college days, and she is excited to begin filming for the song soon.

Being a finalist at the Diadem Mrs India Legacy 2021, Harshala feels that modelling has helped her in building her confidence. As the model-turned-actress continues to excel professionally, she pays equal attention to her personal life. A caring wife and a mother of two, Harshala has been an inspiration for thousands of women.

Before entering the modelling industry, Harshala explored the world of entrepreneurship. Having completed her MBA in Finance, her first venture was with her husband of the pipeline integrity service under the banner of Intime Services. With the success of the venture, Harshala expanded her business by starting a restaurant named Hash Kitchen and a travel agency named Harshu Tours and Travels.

It is one of the merits of Harshala that she possesses a sharp business acumen and knowledge of every sector. Marching toward new beginnings, Harshala is sure to make a mark in the entertainment industry. The actress not only wants to uplift Marathi cinema but also wants to make an impact on people with her work.

Along with the music video which is slated to be shot in the coming months, Harshala is in talks with several brands for endorsement deals and collaborations. When asked about her aspirations, she stated that she is keen to do soap operas, feature films and web shows.

In addition to her professional works, Harshala has often been working for society. The entrepreneur has initiated various charitable activities under the name of Narayan Laxman Tamboli. During the coronavirus pandemic, her team led different donation drives and campaigns for people and migrants stuck in different parts of Maharashtra.

