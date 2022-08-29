Urvashi Rautela attends Ind-Pak match post spat with Rishabh Pant; netizens mock 'You don't watch cricket?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA, RISHABPANT Urvashi attends Ind-Pak match post spat with Rishabh

Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines time and again for good and bad reasons. The model-actress attended the India-Pakistan match on Sunday and has been making waves since then. Some time ago, Urvashi, who is rumoured to have dated cricketer Rishabh Pant, took to social media and had an 'ask me anything' round on her Instagram stories. When a fan quizzed her about her favourite cricketer, she said, "I don't watch cricket at all so don't know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir." After the actress attended the match, the Twitterati took hilarious jabs at her.

One user wrote, "Only person having evil laugh after seeing Urvashi Rautela in the stadium". Another user commented, "Rishabh Pant in his next interview: I won't take name but Ms. UR have attended many matches just to see me even when she doesn't watch cricket at all". A third user commented, "urvashi rautela in the stadium to recreate mujhse shaadi karogi ending scene with rishabh pant".

Recently, the ex-rumoured couple had a war of words on social media after Urvashi spoke about the cricketer. In an interview, the actress said "Mr RP (Rishabh Pant) came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all".

After the interview, Pant took to his social media and wrote, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". The cricketer also added hashtags: Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too).

Replying to the cricketer, Urvashi took a dig at him, writing, "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball. main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter," in her caption for the post.

Now, once again, after their names have been surfacing on the internet after their social media spat, Urvashi took to her instagram and shared a post with a cryptic saying. The caption read, "I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story". Her caption went viral on social media, with netizens claiming that it was directed towards Rishabh Pant.

