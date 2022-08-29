Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff envies Ranveer Singh for THIS, Kriti Sanon was rejected for SOTY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 9 PROMO: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to grace the 'Koffee' couch. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan, on Monday, shared a teaser in which Kriti is seen at her candid best while Tiger, who appears to be shy, is seen in a quirky, fun and in roast avatar. The new episode, which releases on Thursday, sees the former co-stars discuss getting rejected at auditions, hitting on each other, co-stars and more.

Kriti Sanon reveals being rejected for SOTY

The teaser begins with Karan asking Kriti if she was rejected at auditions before Heropanti. To which, the actress revealed auditioning for Student Of The Year. With a bit of serious expression, Kriti said "You know my first audition was actually for the 'Student of the Year 1'" Karan replied with an 'oops'. For the unversed, Student of the Year marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kriti and Tiger's hilarious confessions

Next, Karan asked Kriti, did she get upset that he (Tiger) never hit on her? Tiger's reply hinted at Kriti's relationship status. As he said, she was already taken. To which the 'Luka Chuppi' actress has a hilarious expression but an apt reply. She said, "You know what? I wouldn't date him. He flips too much." ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & Renee; fans speculate break up with Lalit Modi

When asked what Tiger envies Ranveer Singh for, he replied 'his wife'. Shocked over the same, Karan asked why... Tiger replied "She is very talented, very pretty..." but Karan wasn't ready to buy that defence. Ranveer is married to actress Deepika Padukone.

Tiger and Kriti further indulged in more banter as they discussed Tiger has ever gone commando in public, to his game. To this, Tiger said, "All the time." Johar answered, "You like to make everything breathe."

Kriti and Tiger's Upcoming projects

Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Next, she also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

Apart from Ganpath, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

