Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film suffers at ticket windows

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer has underperformed at the box office in its third weekend. With the release of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and the already reigning Karthikeya 2, the Bollywood film is finding it hard to maintain pace. LSC's fate didn't shine and the numbers at the ticket window looked awful as it continues to struggle at cinema halls. Compared to its Rs 180 crore budget, the film has hardly minted any money. Now, it seems that Advait Chandan directorial had a tough time on the weekend with competition from Liger.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Laal Singh Chaddha's collection at the box office was quite unimpressive. Aamir Khan's Bollywood film has been unable to bring the audience to the theaters even overseas. The superstar has a huge fanbase outside India, however, the film is not receiving the kind of love his previous films have gotten in the past. As Laal Singh Chaddha entered the third week of its release, the numbers went further down. Reportedly, except for the US and Canada, the movie struggles in other overseas markets. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer affected by Ind Vs Pak match

Aamir Khan starrer saw a huge drop in its third weekend. The film reportedly earned just Rs 0.5 crore on Day 17 (August 28).

Well, troubles seem to mount again for Laal Singh Chaddha even after its release. As 'Boycott' trend for the film dies down, it has landed itself into troubled waters again. A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against movies Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing the differently abled.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

