Johnny Depp turns 'moon man' in surprise appearance at MTV VMAs, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

Johnny Depp surprised everyone when he made an appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The actor had been sidelined by the industry since his involvement in the alleged domestic abuse case involving ex-wife Amber Heard. However, after winning his defamation trial against the Aquaman actress in June earlier this year, Depp has been slowly and steadily making his way back to the mainstream. His surprise entry at the VMAs is just another instance of how he is being welcomed into the industry after being 'cancelled'.

Johnny Depp turns 'Moon man' at the VMAs

Depp's appearance at the VMAs 2022 was not an ordinary one. The 59-year-old actor appeared to float from the ceiling while wearing the iconic astronaut outfit with his face digitally inserted into the custom helmet. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp told the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. his stage appearance came nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's appearance at VMAs draws mixed response

Many on social media reacted to Depp's entry at the recently concluded MTV VMAs. Some were happy to see him, albeit in a strange get-up, others slammed the organisers of the awards for inviting him to be part of the event. "You know what’s wild about Johnny Depp’s appearance at the VMAs? Before this year, they have never made a point to even mention him in regards to ANYTHING music. This was some weird, intentional, line-in-the-sand a** stance they arbitrarily took to piss people off (sic)," wrote on social media user.

Another one commented, "Johnny Depp played this well. Clever, actually. He made a mockery of the media. And it worked (sic)."

Johnny Depp shoots for new movie

Meanwhile, Depp is back in action, on the sets and shooting for an upcoming film titled Jeanne du Barry. This is the Hollywood star's first film in three years. The teaser image of Depp, revealing his look, has raised curiosity among his fans who have been long waiting to see the star in a major motion picture role. The filming on the project began in July and continues in Europe's popular locations.

