Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and family are right-wing supporters? Actress responds after pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SYDNEY_SWEENEY Sydney Sweeney has clarified after her pics from a family event have gone viral

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney found herself in a controversy after she shared some pictures from her mother's 60th birthday celebration. Sydney and her family had organised a theme party for the actress' mother where everyone participated in fun activities. However many on social media saw it as a political statement and questioned Sydney over the now-viral pictures. People on Twitter called out Sydney for her and the family's political leanings and called them right-wing supporters. The actress had to respond to the claims in another tweet.

Why did Sydney Sweeney's party pics catch attention?

A day ago, Sydney shared some pictures from her mother's birthday celebration, writing, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown (sic)." Many noticed that several partygoers wore red hats that were similar in appearance to the headgear that has been worn by former POTUS Donald Trump's supporters. The headgear was spotted on a number of guests in a video that the actress shared. Sydney was seen dancing with them. Some of the people at the party also wore 'Blue Lives Matter' merchandise.

Fans call out Sydney Sweeney over her 'controversial' party pics

Sydney Sweeney's fans were quick to question her over the guests sporting right-wing merchandise at her mother's birthday party. One of the Instagram users commented on her post, "Not the blue lives matter shirt (sic)." Another one said, "everyone just ignoring the maga hats and the blue lives matter tshirts?? why would u post this (sic)?"

Read: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison opens up on 'gross' sex with him

Sydney Sweeney replies to 'conservative' family claims

After the images started to circulate on social media with people questioning Sydney Sweeney over the 'controversial' guests at her family gathering, she took to Twitter to issue a clarification. Sydney wrote, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom (sic)."

Read: Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Latest Hollywood News