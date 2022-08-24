Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison opens up on 'gross' sex with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOLLY MADISON Hugh Hefner

Playboy magazine founder late Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison has said that sex with him was "gross" and made her feel "used". The former Playmate, who became one of Hugh's main girlfriends and dated the smut tycoon from 2001 to 2008, revealed that "none of the females were into it", reports Mirror.co.uk. Speaking on her 'Girls Next Level' podcast with fellow playgirl Bridget Marquardt, the 42-year-old said all the women thought sleeping with Hugh was a "chore".

She said: "We thought we had to or else we'll get kicked out of the house. Everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible," according to Mirror.co.uk

The report added that Holly claimed Hugh made all the girls call him 'Daddy' in the bedroom and spilled the beans on the first time she ever had sex with him.

Recalling that first night, Holly said: "I'm gagging as I say this, but everybody used to call him Daddy in the bedroom.

"I'm in the bath and The Recruiter says 'Daddy do you want the new girl?' And I s*** you not, the next thing I know he's on top of me."

Holly also said that sex toys "were laid out for everybody" on the bed when the girls went into the bedroom with Hugh. But as time went on and the sex became more routine, she revealed Hugh often "wouldn't move" during sex and described it as being "like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed".

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, claimed she was afraid to leave the Playboy Mansion out of fear of repercussions, specifically a "mountain of revenge porn" that the late publisher allegedly had in his possession.

"When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave. Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that, if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out," Madison claimed, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly.

She continued, "When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women, when we're wasted out of our minds, and he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women. He would pass them around. It's just gross."

According to the outlet, Madison said she "definitely thought I was in love with Hef" during their relationship. However, she insisted that those feelings were rooted in "Stockholm syndrome."

"Stockholm syndrome is when somebody starts to identify with somebody who is their captor in some way. And I feel like I did that with Hef 100 percent. Like, I never blamed him for any of the drama that went on, I always blamed it on the other women, you know?" Madison explained.

Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017 at age 91.

