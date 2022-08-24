Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian to be taken off ventilator today, claims Sunil Pal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Health Update: The acclaimed comedian and winner of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' Season 1, Sunil Pal, has requested his friend and colleague Raju Srivastava's fans to stay positive about their favourite star's health. He also said that if Srivastava continues to show progress, like he has been doing over the past couple of days, he may be removed from the ventilator "today".

Pal and many other associates of Srivastva, as well as members of his family, have been providing updates about their compatriot's health on social media.

Raju Srivastava to be taken off ventilator

Sharing his present health status, Pal said: "As far I know, his response is positive and he is recovering. The rest all depends on prayers. We have to think positive. His body is reacting in different ways and that is the reason there are a number of statements being given by everyone. By God's grace, right now, he is stable. Let's hope for the best."

He continued: "I am not sure because I have not spoken to his family but I have heard he can be removed from the ventilator today. As of now, nothing is confirmed. It all depends on his health. I will be traveling to Delhi in two or three days to see him. He is my big brother and guide and we have to pray for his early recovery."

Raju Srivastava unconscious but stable

Meanwhile, popular actor-comic Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight following a heart attack, is stable and continues to be unconscious, his daughter said on Thursday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Srivastava's daughter Antara told PTI.

Family asks not to spread rumours

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had told PTI.

Also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant of reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

--with IANS and PTI inputs

