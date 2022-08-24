Vikram says Allu Arjun's viral Pusha dialogue in 10 variations, fans floored by his versatility | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLUARJUNHCF Chiyaan Vikram and Allu Arjun

Actor Vikram who is fondly addressed as 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans is on a whirlwind tour in a bid to promote his upcoming action entertainer, Cobra. There's no denying the fact that he is a true powerhouse of talent. During a promotional event, the actor left his fans awestruck with his stellar dialogue delivery skills. He recreated the viral dialogue from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise in 10 different ways. A video from the event is going viral on scila media platforms where Vikram was accompanied by the female lead Srinidhi Shetty.

When he was asked to say a dialogue from Pushpa in his style, he said that he will reprise the dialogue in ten different ways. He said, "What's the use of me being here?" Watch the video below:

As seen in the video, the audience was floored to witness Vikram acing the Pushpa dialogue in so many ways. They were amazed at his versatility and filled the room with loud cheers.

Check out their epic reactions below:

About the film Cobra

Bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio, the film also stars Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in significant roles. The film will also mark the acting debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan who will play the role of an antagonist in the film. Oscar-Winning music director, A R Rahman has given music in the film.

About Pushpa: The Rise sequel

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' with the cast and crew hosting a puja on Monday. Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming.

Icon star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa:The Rise', directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released. It became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office. Pushpa Mania took over the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun's performance was praised globally.

