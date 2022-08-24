Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma sizzle in shimmery attire as they gear up for shoot | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Paras Kalnawat are among the few contestants who will be seen shaking a leg in the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikh La Jaa season 10. The star-studded show will go on air on 3rd September. The pictures and videos from the shoot location surfaced today on the internet which has left their fans excited. The show will be returning on screens after a 5-year hiatus. Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judge's panel.

Today, the contestants and the judges all stepped out in their stylish best as they were snapped on the sets of the show. Rubina Dilaik stole the show in green studded attire. She was seen posing with Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh who also looked dapper in a red jacket paired with a black vest and studded black denim.

On the other hand, Nia Sharma was seen enjoying her red glittery outfit as she was twirling while posing.

Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dashing in a white outfit while pas Kalnawat looked stylish in a pink co-ord set. Ali Asgar and Amruta Khanvilkar were also snapped. Ali was dressed as a woman while Amruta opted for a traditional Maharashtrian outfit.

All three judges also aced their looks. Karan Johar opted for a black casual coat teamed with black pants and a black shirt. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Madhuri Dixit made heads turn in a black top and grey and red skirt. Her indo-western outfit is something we would like to steal. On the other hand Nora Fatehi looked every inch gorgeous in the blue bodycon outfit.

Other celebrities participating in the show are actors Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Zorawar Kalra and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show will premiere on Colors channel on September 3.

