'Was honoured when Pak PM said...': Trump humiliates Shehbaz Sharif at Davos; signs 'Board of Peace' charter

US President Donald Trump on Thursday humiliated Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and said he was honoured when the latter said that he has saved at least 10 to 20 million lives by stopping the war between India and Pakistan. In May last year, India and Pakistan were engaged in an intense four-day conflict after the former launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Signing the 'Board of Peace' charter along with other world leaders, the 79-year-old Republican president also reiterated his claim that he has stopped eight wars during his second term, as he said that the world at present is "richer, safer and much peaceful" that what it was just one year ago.

"We put out all those fires. A lot of people, including me, didn't know that some of those wars were going on... We were very happy to stop the war that had started with India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. I was very honoured when the Prime Minister of Pakistan said President Trump saved 10 and maybe 20 million lives by getting that stopped just before bad things were going to happen," Trump said.

"As president, I have ended those eight wars in nine months -- Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, and Egypt and Ethiopia; we are working on it," he added.

'Board of Peace' charter signed

Trump on Thursday also signed the 'Board of Peace' charter along with other members, including Sharif. The 'Board of Peace' is an international body that will resolve global conflicts and oversee the rebuilding of Gaza that has been ravaged by the Israel-Palestine war. Earlier this week, India was also invited by Trump to be a part of the board.

After signing the charter, the US president said the body will ensure that Gaza is demilitarised and rebuilt 'beautifully'. Once the Gaza conflict is resolved, Trump said his next aim would be "to do something" about the Hezbollah in Lebanon. In his address, he also veiledly criticised the United Nations (UN), saying the world body has "tremendous potential", as he once again claimed of solving eight conflicts.

"We have one of the most important meetings of all, the official formation of what is known as the Board of Peace. We have peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought that was possible. We've settled eight wars, and I believe another one is coming pretty soon... Last month, 29,000 people died, mostly soldiers, in Ukraine-Russia," Trump said.

