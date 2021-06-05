KRK unnecessarily stirring up controversy by using Arjun Kapoor's name?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, KRK Arjun Kapoor, KRK

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to thank another Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor calling him his 'real friend in Bollywood'. KRK claimed that he had a long discussion with the actor adding that Arjun is 'not scared of anyone'. Incidentally, KRK's tweet came at a time when he has been involved in a legal battle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Lately, KRK has been under the scanner for maligning Bollywood stars repeatedly and now he faces court cases against him. Given the volatile situation, it seems he has resorted to name-dropping and wrote on his social media that Arjun Kapoor has called him.

“KRK should show proof that Arjun Kapoor has called him because we all know that he didn’t. He is just taking Arjun’s name because he is facing a case from Salman Khan. He wants to unnecessarily stir up controversy and it’s in bad taste,” reveals a trade source in the know.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, KRK had tweeted, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film."

Earlier, in a similar instance, KRK had thanked 'Govinda Bhai' in one of his tweets which stirred a storm on the internet. While it was presumed that he's talking about actor Govinda, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan several times, later KRK clarified that he was talking about a friend and not the said actor.

He tweeted, "Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you."

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."