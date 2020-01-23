Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know why Rangoli Chandel thought people will call her son Prithvi sister Kangana Ranaut’s baby

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Panga. The actress is not just opening up about her opinions but also getting candid about her life during the promotions. Recently, at a media interaction, the actress talked about the most bizarre things written about her and one of them includes her sister Rangoli and her son Prithvi. Kangana was present at screening of Panga along with the star cast when she revealed that her sister Rangoli feared that media will call her son Prithvi to be Kangana’s baby as he looks like her.

Kangana said, “When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, ‘I want to post them.’ I said, ‘You’re on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?’ She is like, ‘Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya.”

Kangana revealed that she found her sister’s thinking funny at first but then she realized that it is very likely to happen. She added, “She (Rangoli) is like, ‘Yeh mera bachcha lag hi nahi raha. People will say iska hi hoga, isne isko de diya.’ We are constantly living in a certain fear ki kaun kahaan se humein kya bol dega.” The actress also said that rangoli was very affected with these reports.

Talking about another bizarre thing written about her and her family, Kangana revealed that it was reported that the actor has black curtains and walls in her house for the purpose of black magic. She said that this affected Rangoli and this is the reason she is very active on social media about everything.

She stated, “That was the time my sister opened the doors and said, ‘I want magazines to cover your house.’ I am not a person who will bring magazines into my house. She is like, ‘Now, I will tweet everything. Everywhere you go, what you eat…’ Because how can you go on every platform and be so defensive? Does that happen to anybody who is from the film industry? It does not. It’s a very scary thing how outsiders are perceived.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Punjabi actor Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha. The film will hit the screens on January 24th. It will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street dancer 3D.

