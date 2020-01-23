Kangana Ranaut demands public hanging of Nirbhaya rapists

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken personality has yet again shared her opinions on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case during the promotional event of her upcoming film Panga. The actress on Wednesday showed her anger over the criminals and said that the rapists should be hanged in public, to warn others from committing such heinous crimes in the future. For the unversed, a fresh death warrant has been issued by the Delhi High Court and the four death-row convicts will now be executed on February 1.

Talking in a press conference, Kangana said, "Mujhe nahi lagta inn logon ko chup-chaap maar dena chahiye. Aise maarne ka kya faayda, jab aap example hi na set kar paaye? Unn logon ko chaurahe pe hang karna chahiye (I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public)."

Further, the actress lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising and said, "Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe (That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them)."

Indira Jaising had tweeted, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty."

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

Kangana made an appearance with her team of Panga including her Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill during a special premiere of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday where she was seen flaunting Frida Kahlo vibes by wearing a floral salwar suit with a unique floral hairband. Her no jewellery and little makeup accentuated her look. Have a look at some pictures from the event:

Talking about her film, it is all set to release on January 24 and revolves around a kabaddi player who wishes to make her comeback in the game after marriage and a child. The film is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Catch out the trailer here:

