KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan recreates Deepika Padukone's 'ek chutki sindoor' scene & it's hilarious, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Amitabh Bachchan with Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone won over everyone with her debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). Her character Shanti Priya was loved by all and her 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' scene became memorable. While it has been attempted and recreated by a lot of fans and actors, it became more epic when superstar Amitabh Bachchan gave it a shot. Bachchan, who hosted the actress on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) along with filmmaker Farah Khan recreated the scene on the quiz show. He gave it his own unique spin and the result was absolutely hilarious.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. A promo video giving a glimpse of the celebrities spending time with the actor was shared by Sony TV on its verified Instagram account. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Farah also treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes (BTS) pic of the trio. Sharing the picture, Farah also shared that she shot for the episode before testing COVID positive last week.

"U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot," she captioned her selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

For the unversed, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder tested Covid positive once again, despite being fully vaccinated. Last week, Farah wrote a light-hearted message on her Instagram stories which read: "I wonder if this happened because I didn't put my 'kaala teeka'. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for Covid. I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age N fading memory) Please test Urself. Hoping to recover soon."

Don't miss these:

Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says contracted virus despite being fully vaccinated

Money Heist 5: Ananya Panday rings in final season at BSE amidst money shower | See pics

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's pics with Turkish minister go viral. Seen yet?